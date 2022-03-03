125,000 Shares in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHGCU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HHG Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HHG Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HHG Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in HHG Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in HHG Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHGCU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. HHG Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50.

