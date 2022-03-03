$117.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will announce $117.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $109.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $249,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

