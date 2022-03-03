1,105 Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

