$110.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post $110.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $110.27 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $451.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $451.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $466.24 million, with estimates ranging from $457.48 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

BSET stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

