10,495 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Boot Barn by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boot Barn by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

