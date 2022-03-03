$1.87 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.83. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

