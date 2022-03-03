-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.