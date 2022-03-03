$0.42 EPS Expected for TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TPG’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG.

TPG opened at $31.40 on Monday. TPG has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

