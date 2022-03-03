$0.40 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. 24,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. First Bank has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 1,402.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

