-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.52). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. 3,442,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

