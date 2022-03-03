$0.08 EPS Expected for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. 5,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,190. Expensify has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.