Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $170.00. The stock traded as low as $117.07 and last traded at $117.75. 44,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,424,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.55.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $226.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

