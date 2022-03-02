Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $122.78 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.