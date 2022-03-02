Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,758.35 and approximately $21.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,777,021 coins and its circulating supply is 17,777,021 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.