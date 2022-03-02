Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,694 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $15.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market cap of $653.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
