Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,694 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $653.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating ) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

