ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.00% from the company’s previous close.

TIM has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Tuesday. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($27.42). The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

