Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.45. Zalando has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.