Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $194.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 33,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after buying an additional 685,003 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

