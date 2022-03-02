Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Hold

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 64.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 126,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3,768.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 577,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 60.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 272,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

