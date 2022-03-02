Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

