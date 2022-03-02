Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Strong Sell

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.