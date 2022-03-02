Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Sell

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.58%. Research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.