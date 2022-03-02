Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

