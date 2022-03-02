Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Gevo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

