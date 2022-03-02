Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to report sales of $148.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $149.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $427.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAT. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. 2,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

