Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

