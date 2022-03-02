Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce ($1.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the highest is ($0.73). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

