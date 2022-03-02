Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $7.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to report $7.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.35. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $6.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,393.34 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,511.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,510.95.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

