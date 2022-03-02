Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.40 Million

Equities analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $518.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.00 million and the lowest is $517.80 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BGCP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 2,161,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.