Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after buying an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

