Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
