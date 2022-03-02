Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

