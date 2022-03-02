Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.43. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

