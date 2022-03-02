Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will report sales of $735.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.60 million and the lowest is $703.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,397,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,587,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Zynga by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

