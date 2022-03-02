Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $5.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to report $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.94 and the lowest is $4.74. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $27.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $3,605,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $313.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.86 and a 200 day moving average of $343.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

