Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,047 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

