Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Compugen has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.25.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

