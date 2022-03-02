Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.59 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 12,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.87. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

