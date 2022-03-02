Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.