Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Post by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,943. Post has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

