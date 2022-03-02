Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

