Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.