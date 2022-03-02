YENTEN Hits Market Capitalization of $130,980.94 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $130,980.94 and $54.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.95 or 0.06751588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00251435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00732112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00067562 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00398301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00280080 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

