Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 360 ($4.83) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 217.50 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 400.09 ($5.37). The company has a market capitalization of £661.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 329.05.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.