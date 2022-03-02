Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $380.00

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 372.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 23263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.50 ($4.86).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.51) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 33.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.
Yamana Gold Company Profile (LON:AUY)
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
