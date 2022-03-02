XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $376,018.15 and $37.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00205328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00190149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.59 or 0.06705698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

