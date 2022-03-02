XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 343 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 14.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $477.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,643. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.33. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

