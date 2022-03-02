XR Securities LLC Invests $238,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,143. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

