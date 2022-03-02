Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

