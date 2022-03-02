Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

