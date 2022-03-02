Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,490. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

